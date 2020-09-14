Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

SASHA ARUTYUNOVA

A telephone call demolished Alexander Vindman’s life.

Vindman, who was famously on the line when President Donald Trump asked Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, served as a key witness during Trump’s impeachment trial.

Now Vindman speaks for the first time, warning about the American president’s attempts to please the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

Here are three notable moments from his conversation with our editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg:

1. On whether Trump is a Russian-intelligence asset:

“President Trump should be considered to be a useful idiot … an unwitting agent of Putin.”

(Some context via Jeffrey: “Useful idiot is a term commonly used to describe dupes of authoritarian regimes.”)

2. On whether Russia is blackmailing Trump:

“They may or may not have dirt on him, but they don’t have to use it.”

Vindman continues:

“In the Army, we call this ‘free chicken,’ something you don’t have to work for—it just comes to you. This is what the Russians have in Trump: free chicken.”