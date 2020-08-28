Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

1. Events in Kenosha are “unfolding with the inevitable logic of a nightmare,” George Packer writes.

If President Trump wins in November, George argues, the situation in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this week will be one reason—but “Joe Biden has it in his power to spare the country a second Trump term.”

2. The Republican National Convention closed with a speech from the president that was riddled with disinformation.

Our White House correspondent Peter Nicholas attended the event in person. “I was struck by the lack of safety protocols in place,” he writes.

3. Hurricane Laura is yet another calamity on top of wildfires, wind storms, and the pandemic.

“For some years now, I’ve covered climate change, which means covering the day-to-day convulsions of the Earth system,” Robinson Meyer writes, “and quickly it became clear to me that August, September, and October make up the season of disaster.”

9 Suggestions for the Weekend

Look to ancient philosophers to find peace in turbulent moments.