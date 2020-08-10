GETTY / THE ATLANTIC

The pandemic is complicating the very act of voting. As Election Day 2020 approaches, prepare for problems—and a possible last-minute twist as the votes are tallied.

Our writers explain:

Brace for a potential “blue shift” in the days after the election.

In recent cycles, votes counted last have tended to skew Democratic—sometimes to the point of reversing the outcome.

“The effect could be much larger and far more consequential in 2020, as Democrats embrace voting by mail more enthusiastically than Republicans,” David A. Graham reports.

New York’s primary election was a warning.

“No state has built new election infrastructure,” Edward-Isaac Dovere warned last month. “No state has the time or the money to make sure vote-counting will go smoothly in November.”

Meanwhile, down ballot …

There’s more on the line this fall than just the top of the ticket. Below, reporters from our politics team zoom in on the local picture:

