The arrival of the fall semester didn’t end the debate over school reopenings. It’s not even September yet, but some schools have already opened and then closed because of outbreaks.

Below, you’ll hear from two mothers, a physician, a tutoring professional, and more, as they all try to process this tough back-to-school season—and what it means for students themselves:

Remote learning is a bad joke.

The writer, author, and mother Emily Gould shares her story: “While I won’t go so far as to preemptively throw in the towel, I’m not sure how long or how hard I’m prepared to fight.”

School is about more than just an education. We’ve stolen its other benefits from our kids.

Chavi Eve Karkowsky, a physician and a mother of four school-age kids, writes: “Among the things we’ve given up to this pandemic, it’s become clear, are our children’s external worlds.”

Desperate parents hope learning “pods” can offer relief.

Brian Platzer, who runs a tutoring company, says he gets dozens of calls a day about the private, parent-formed learning groups. Are they the solution?