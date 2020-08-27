Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Going into this week’s convention, the Republican Party was, our staff writer Annie Lowrey pointed out, remarkably quiet on how they plan to govern.

So how has the party presented itself to the public? What’s been the central messaging so far? Our reporters share their thoughts:

It’s the Flight 93 convention.

Our polling expert Ronald Brownstein notes its doomsday tone: “The convention’s apocalyptic rhetoric and repeated warnings about Democrats have loudly echoed [Michael] Anton’s conservative call to arms.”

It’s a showcase of Trump’s impunity.

David A. Graham, a staff writer on our Ideas team, argues that the real message of the RNC is that the president can get away with almost anything.

It’s really a coronation.

“There’s no new agenda, just Trump,” our White House correspondent Peter Nicholas argues.

Five big moments of the week, analyzed by our Politics and Ideas teams

1. Melania Trump gave a speech that was “disconnected from reality.”