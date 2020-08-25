Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

© Hank Willis Thomas. Courtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York.

Blake’s shooting by police is, as my colleague David A. Graham put it, “at once freshly horrifying and achingly familiar.” (Blake, who survived the shooting, is reportedly paralyzed.)

The incident set off protests and renewed calls to reform policing in America. Below, three writers offer perspectives on the state of the ongoing movement:

The shooting serves as a wake-up call.

“So far, [this summer’s] protests have not brought serious changes in how American policing works,” David writes, “which means that for every pious declaration that Breonna Taylor and George Floyd must not have died in vain, there’s certain to be another Jacob Blake.”

Incremental reform is a moral failure.

“This revolutionary moment seems to be turning into yet another flash of progress,” Mychal Denzel Smith warns in the latest issue of our magazine. “Incremental change keeps the grinding forces of oppression—of death—in place.”

The anger on display at protests can help build a better country.