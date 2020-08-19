Caroline: In today’s piece, you argue that the long-hauler story is a kind of microcosm of the pandemic. Can you explain what you mean by that?

Ed: We need to remember that a lot of the pandemic has less to do with personal problems and mostly with systemic failures. And I think in some ways, the long-hauler story reminds us of that.

We often think of recovery from a disease as having to do with an individual—you fight off the virus—but so much of actual recovery depends on the entire ecosystem around us. It depends on whether doctors are willing to treat you, and whether employers give you time to recover.

Caroline: This is your second time reporting on long-haulers. Why do you find this story in particular so important?

Ed: I think that this is probably the most important pandemic reporting that I do, because this group of people have just been ignored for a very long period of time. When I first started writing about them in June, almost no one was talking about them. And after my piece came out, I got so many emails—like, hundreds of emails—from people saying, “I finally feel seen.”

This aspect of the pandemic is not going away. And I think we need to keep on talking about this, because if we don’t, then we really don’t fully understand the COVID-19 story, and we leave so many people in the lurch.

One question, answered: A 72-year-old reader named Alison writes in from Berkeley, California:

My 6-year-old grandson’s school is fully online, and he needs someone to supervise him during class (six hours every day). But our family bubble is slightly complicated now that my 3-year-old granddaughter’s preschool is open. My doctor said I could monitor my grandson if we both wore masks. But another expert friend said grandparents shouldn’t even try to help out with child care right now. Is there any way to do it safely?

James Hamblin responds in his latest “Paging Dr. Hamblin” column:

This is a difficult situation, emblematic of one that so many families are facing as schools reopen and carefully curated bubbles slowly burst. When a child is in contact with a dozen other students, and those students are in contact with their families, and their families are in contact with co-workers, the risk of transmission can grow precipitously.

Read the rest here. Every Wednesday, James takes questions from readers about health-related curiosities, concerns, and obsessions. He’s also answered:

What to read if … you’ve been following the Democratic National Convention:

The event is a reality check for President Donald Trump, Ronald Brownstein argues.

What to read if … you’re looking for an evening long read:

The Islamic State turned Facebook into a global marketplace for stolen relics—until a group of vigilante archaeologists took matters into their own hands.

