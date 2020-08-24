Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

PAT GREENHOUSE / THE BOSTON GLOBE / GETTY

Five months into the coronavirus recession, millions of Americans remain unemployed. Much of the temporary assistance authorized at the start of the outbreak has been cut off, leaving many Americans in the lurch. Congress may pass a new stimulus package, but likely not ’til next month at the earliest.

Here’s a look at what’s happening to many workers nationally—as well as some suggestions for how to alleviate the economic strain:

The recession is reaching a dire turning point.

“Absent federal policy, we’re going to see more housing instability as well as food insecurity, probably some utility shutoffs,” Beth Mattingly of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston told our reporter Joe Pinsker. “I’m frankly terrified.”

Americans are trying to privately fund fixes for big problems.

In the absence of federal intervention, Americans turn to GoFundMe pages to pay hospital bills and self-funded tutoring to keep kids learning. But, Annie Lowrey warns, “no amount of private initiative or donor generosity can or will ever do what the government can.”