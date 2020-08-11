Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

It’s Kamala. Joe Biden’s vice-presidential pick is one you might’ve guessed from the start. Read Edward-Isaac Dovere on what Harris’s selection reveals about Biden—and the future of the Democratic Party.

Next, we look at the charged debate around whether colleges should reopen this fall.

The fall semester is no longer a far-off proposition. And yet, just weeks out from traditional start dates, a debate is still raging about whether colleges should be holding in-person instruction at all.

Here are a few arguments worth considering in this very tough back-to-school season:

Just cancel college.

Yascha Mounk, a contributing writer and college professor, argues that reopening will “endanger the lives of students, staff, faculty, and those who live in the surrounding communities.”

Reopening plans largely overlook staff.

“Low-paid housekeepers and maintenance employees who can’t work remotely are already on campus getting it ready for the fall amid fresh outbreaks among athletes and partying students,” the writer and author Jeffrey Selingo reports.