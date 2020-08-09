Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

I asked nine people from around our newsroom, including members of our Atlantic podcasting team, to pick an episode worth streaming in this moment.

Be sure to also check out our Atlantic podcasts:

Floodlines is the story of an unnatural disaster.

Social Distance offers some scientific perspective on this outbreak.

The Ticket helps you get to know the people and the politicians who make the news.

WTF With Marc Maron, “Ellen Page” (Episode 1148)

Marc Maron, an actor and a comedian, is one of the O.G.’s of podcasting. Since 2009, he has interviewed President Barack Obama, Paul McCartney, and Cate Blanchett, among many others, while also using his platform to document his life—career successes and failures, breakups, sobriety. In May, his girlfriend, Lynn Shelton, a television and film director, died suddenly of acute myeloid leukemia. Since Shelton’s death, Maron has grappled with his shock, anger, and pain on air, often breaking down into tears, including during a recent interview with Ellen Page. Maron’s grief also transcends his own experience and mirrors a larger, collective grief that has taken hold of the nation in the midst of the pandemic.

— Thomas Gebremedhin, senior editor