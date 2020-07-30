Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

(JIM WATSON / AFP / GETTY)

1. President Trump floated postponing the election, something he lacks the legal authority to do.

The maneuver is not what it looks like on the surface, David A. Graham argues: “It’s more a means of preemptively contesting the outcome of an election he fears he will lose than trying to actually move it.”

2. Barack Obama spoke at the funeral of John Lewis, calling him “a founding father of that fuller, fairer, better America.”

Read the former president’s eulogy. And revisit Adam Serwer’s essay on the loss of the congressman and his fellow activist C. T. Vivian: “It is up to us to honor them, by continuing what they started, by sustaining the work of democracy as best we can.”

3. Herman Cain died of COVID-19.

“In his ascent, Cain embodied some of the greatest things about U.S. society; in his later years, and in his death, he exemplified some of America’s bleaker aspects,” David A. Graham argues.

(MILLENNIUM IMAGES / GALLERY STOCK)

One question, answered: How worried should I be about super-spreaders?