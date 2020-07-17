Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

“Can one great bop unite the sweltering, socially distanced masses?” our culture writer Spencer Kornhaber asks. He explains:

The mythology of the song of the summer honors the shared, in-person amusement culture that threads between mall food courts and sidewalk boom boxes. The pandemic’s shutdowns have squelched that culture and made the sonic zeitgeist harder than ever to define.

Unfortunately, the answer isn’t straightforward, but Spencer analyzes a number of candidates in his new piece—including the three standout summer songs you’ll find below. Follow along on Spotify as you read.

“ROCKSTAR,” BY DABABY AND FEATURING RODDY RICCH

“Rockstar” … has been the biggest hit in the country for five of the past six weeks. Its success is not that surprising, given that the relentlessly entertaining DaBaby and coolly skilled Roddy Ricch are two of the biggest rap phenoms to emerge in years. But the track’s plaintive guitars and melodies are unusually somber for DaBaby—and certainly don’t scream vacation.

“WATERMELON SUGAR,” BY HARRY STYLES

Harry Styles has arguably mounted the most traditional campaign for song of the summer with “Watermelon Sugar,” a now-surging single off his December nostalgia-rock album. With a trembling vocal performance and lyrics comparing a lover to “the end of June,” the song is so airy and wistful that it threatens to waft away.

“RAIN ON ME,” BY LADY GAGA AND ARIANA GRANDE

Another super-jolting smash … reduces electronic dance music to its chemical essence as two divas cry out about making the best of horrible circumstances.

Read the rest here.

Staff Picks From Our Newsroom

There may be no clear song of the summer, but here’s what our staff is listening to. Follow along on Spotify.