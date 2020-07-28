Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

The Tenet debut moved abroad, a major theater made a concession, and Emmy nominations landed. We explain what it all means

BRYAN ANSELM / REDUX

Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated Tenet will debut in movie theaters in August—just not in America.

The studio’s decision to release the film abroad first is an admission, David Sims writes: “The U.S. is simply not ready for big films to return, and the country has lost its position as the most important movie market in the world.”

Meanwhile, America’s largest theater operator announced it’d be shortening the theatrical window, freeing up films to be released online more quickly.

Hollywood is facing an existential crisis, David wrote back in March: “The future of movie releases isn’t lost, but theaters and studios must prepare for a grim post-pandemic reality.”

Further reading: As the summer release schedule languishes, low-budget horror movies are dominating the U.S. box office.

HBO

The 2020 Emmy nominations

In brighter entertainment news, the 2020 Emmy nominations are out.