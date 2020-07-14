Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

DREW ANGERER / BLOOMBERG / GETTY / THE ATLANTIC

The Supreme Court ended its term last week, but our writers are still processing the decisions made in recent days—and what they signal for the Court’s future.

In June and July, progressives seemed to eke out a series of victories, but one expert believes such success will be “fleeting.” “The groundwork is now in place for major conservative wins in the years ahead,” Leah Litman, an assistant professor of law at the University of Michigan, argues.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Rosen, a contributing writer, argues that Chief Justice John Roberts realized his goal this term, by making the Court “a neutral arbiter, guided by law rather than politics.”

Need a refresher on what happened? Here are five major rulings—and what our writers had to say about them: