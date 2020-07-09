Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / GETTY

Donald Trump, the man, lost at the Supreme Court today. But Donald Trump, the candidate, can claim victory.

As part of the fallout from the new rulings, “the president may eventually face legal liability,” David Frum argues, “but he will not face a public reckoning for his actions before November.”

Or, as another staff writer, David A. Graham, put it: Trump’s strategy of running out the clock is paying off.

Said clock continues to tick. We’re just a few months away from the general election. Let’s check in on Team Trump’s 2020 campaign strategy—with three observations from our writers:

1. Trump continues to exploit racial grievances. It may cost him.

“He captured the White House with a campaign based on racial backlash,” Graham writes, “and now, after nearly four years of racist remarks and appeals, backlash to the backlash may doom his campaign.”

2. He’s making a bad bet on a dwindling population of voters.

“The Americans he is targeting with his messages of racial resentment and cultural backlash are uniformly a smaller share of American society now than they were [in 1968],” our polling expert Ronald Brownstein notes.