SHUTTERSTOCK / THE ATLANTIC

The four tech CEOs testifying before the House antitrust subcommittee today appeared, fittingly, in digital form only.

A delay at the start of the proceedings left representatives waiting for the likenesses of Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, and Mark Zuckerberg to show on screen.

Or as my colleague Ian Bogost put it: “Mingling lawmakers, masked amidst their nation’s meatspace failure, [awaited] virtual testimony from its industrial lords, unmoved by the material world.”

Below, two writers reflect not only on the hearing, but also on the country’s complicated relationship with super businesses—as well as its willingness to tolerate them.

Lawmakers have wisened to the dangers of the tech giants.

This wasn’t another 2018 Zuckerberg fiasco. “Not so many years ago, it was unimaginable that Congress would ask such tough questions of the most revered figures in American capitalism,” argues Franklin Foer, who profiled Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos last year.

America’s monopoly problem goes beyond tech.