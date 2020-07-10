Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

SHUTTERSTOCK / ARSH RAZIUDDIN / THE ATLANTIC

As another week closes, America isn’t any nearer to regaining control over this outbreak. Let’s recap four things we learned while reporting on the pandemic. Then, we’ll send you into the weekend with three new movie recommendations.

Four Things We Learned

1. America is still failing its nursing homes.

More than 40 percent of all U.S. deaths have been in long-term care facilities, Olga Khazan reports. “Additional COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes are probable, and they will have been preventable,” she writes.

2. Many pandemic experts are at risk of burning out.

“As the pandemic once again intensifies, so too does their frustration and fatigue,” Ed Yong reports.

3. Our minds aren’t built for this kind of reopening.

“Individuals are being asked to decide for themselves what chances they should take, but a century of research on human cognition shows that people are bad at assessing risk in complex situations,” the psychology professor Tess Wilkinson-Ryan explains.