Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

SPENCER PLATT / GETTY

This spring, the U.S. effectively paused its economy in order to buy its medical system some time in the fight against the coronavirus. But the country squandered the moment, failing to get the virus under control—and likely lengthening the economic drought.

Two of our writers discuss the fallout so far—and detail the scary consequences still to come:

America’s reticence to risk the economy for public health’s sake has left both in shambles.

“The next, terrifying phase of the coronavirus recession is here: a damaged economy, a virus spreading faster than it was in March,” Annie Lowery warns.

Millions of Americans are facing evictions in the coming months.

The pandemic ran out the clock on a housing crisis that’s been looming for years, Derek Thompson notes.

The pandemic proved that cash payments work.

“Simply giving people cash turns out to be a powerful way to protect workers during a public-health crisis, to alleviate poverty, and to empower employees to bargain with employers,” Annie argues. “Uncle Sam needs to give out a lot more.”

SPENCER PLATT / GETTY

One question, answered: How can nursing homes protect their residents from COVID-19?