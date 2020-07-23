Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

SHUTTERSTOCK / THE ATLANTIC

1. The pandemic, and its aftereffects, could stifle U.S. population growth.

The country’s birth rate, for example, will likely decline. “Between births and deaths, we’re talking about more than half a million people missing from the U.S. population next year,” one economist told our reporter Joe Pinsker.

2. President Trump’s continued deployment of federal forces against protesters in Portland, Oregon, feels pulled from the Putin playbook.

“Welcome to the world of performative authoritarianism,” Anne Applebaum writes, “a form of politics that reached new heights of sophistication in Russia over the past decade and has now arrived in the United States.”

3. A murder suspect was once a “mini-celebrity,” trafficking in misogyny.

Roy Den Hollander, the man suspected of shooting the husband and the son of a federal judge, “treated sexism as a spectator sport,” Megan Garber points out. “And media outlets, for a long time, gave him his arena.”

Jack Davison

One question, answered: Does soap kill germs?