In the face of a deadly pandemic, conversation about the presidential election has felt comparatively muted. But there’s still much to be sorted before Election Day rolls around. How will Americans vote, both literally and politically?

Here’s what our political writers are following:

Chaotic primaries revealed alarming opportunities for voter suppression this fall. “Intentional voter suppression and unintentional suppression of the vote will collide in November,” our staff writer Adam Harris warns.

Mail-in voting won’t work as a stand-alone solution, two election experts argue. With fewer locations open and staffers available to help than on a pre-pandemic Election Day, the health and safety of workers and voters could be at risk.

Meanwhile, Trump is losing ground with white voters. “The driving factor for Trump’s collapse appears to be race,” our staff writer David A. Graham reports.

And one of Trump’s 2016 competitors announced she’s voting for Biden. “I’ve been very clear that I can’t support Donald Trump,” Carly Fiorina, who ran for the Republican nomination last cycle, told The Ticket podcast.