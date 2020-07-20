Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

CELINA PEREIRA

“For the most part, the pandemic has restricted motion in America,” my colleague Joe Pinsker pointed out earlier this month. “But one exception has been a large-scale nationwide reshuffling of humans between homes.”

Some of this movement has been done out of luxury, some out of necessity. With no end to the economic pain in sight, Americans are caught playing a high-stakes game of musical chairs with the country’s available housing stock. When the music stops, millions could be left with nothing.

Our writers contemplate the consequences of said reshuffling:

Suddenly, life in the suburbs looks awfully appealing.

Urbanists once maligned the American sprawl. “After the anxious spring of 2020, these defects seem like new luxuries,” Ian Bogost argues.

At the start of the pandemic, the rich fled cities. But long-term panic-moves may be risky.

“Fleeing cities is a bigger gamble than many white-collar workers might realize,” Amanda Mull warned last month.

This period may erase some of the stigma around living at home.