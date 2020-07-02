Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Reading can feel hard right now. It’s as if the books themselves got heavier and longer, and closed off like clams. If you’re struggling to pry one open, let us help: Today, 11 writers and editors from around our newsroom offer inspiration from their own reading lists.

If nothing here jump-starts your motivation, try revisiting our critics’ picks for 20 books to read this summer.

Happy reading.

What Our Newsroom Is Reading This Summer

RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE, BY CASEY MCQUISTON

The best thing I’ve read In These Times is a fictional romance between the gay son of the first female U.S. president and the prince of England. Sorry, it’s true! Casey McQuiston’s novel is a Netflix rom-com on the page, a plot-driven love story that provides comfort, escapism, and literal palace intrigue. With such little room left in my brainspace right now, this is exactly the sort of low-stakes, fun reading I want to fill it with.

— Tori Latham, copy editor

THE ORIGINS OF TOTALITARIANISM, BY HANNAH ARENDT

Arendt’s work is urgent and timely. Her book is dense, and often difficult to read, but much of it feels incredibly prescient, discussing what drives anti-Semitism, imperialism, and, of course, totalitarianism. If you don’t want to read the entire book, this BBC Radio discussion of her life and work is also fascinating.

— Prashant Rao, London-based editor of our global section