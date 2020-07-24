Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Heading into another socially distant weekend spent largely in front of the television? Consider one of these: Today, writers and editors from around our newsroom share the works that impressed them the most so far this summer. (Specifically missing summer blockbusters? Try something unexpected from our critic David Sims’s latest watchlist.)

If you somehow still have the attention span for a book right now, you win my admiration. Find the literary version of this list here.

TV SHOWS

AGENTS OF SHIELD (ABC)

In its final season, Agents of SHIELD—initially an alien-of-the-week procedural that doubled as a trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe—has abandoned all pretense of seriousness. Our Scooby squad’s remaining members find themselves bouncing through the 20th century, and the show itself shuffles through decades and genres: a Hollywood noir in the ’50s, a buddy-cop dramedy in the ’80s. Jumping the shark? No, this is landing on the shark’s back and surfing off into the sunset.

— Karen Ostergren, deputy copy chief