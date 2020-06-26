Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Even quarantine fatigue feels old now, the restlessness being replaced with a shrug. Whether you live in an area that is reopening or one that is experiencing a new surge of cases, our critics can help. Here’s what to read, listen to, and watch this weekend.

NETFLIX / THE ATLANTIC

Watch

That this summer’s first big movie is a terrible, Fifty Shades of Grey-style Polish film speaks perfectly to this moment.

My colleague Hannah Giorgis explains: “The film is a strange snapshot of the bizarre forces shaping culture consumption now: Netflix’s algorithmic cunning, people’s general antsiness during the pandemic—and, of course, the specific disappointment of missing out on warm-weather flings.”

Our critics also reviewed: