Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

PATRICK SEMANSKY / AP

Donald Trump had a tough week. As my colleague David A. Graham put it: “From his campaign to the coronavirus, from the economy to the courts, from polls to policy, Trump stumbled on every front.”

To top it all off, on Saturday night, the president’s much-hyped rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma—the one with more than a million ticket requests, his campaign bragged beforehand—ended up at about two-thirds capacity at best. Thousands of seats remained empty.

“Coming home from Tulsa, the intensely image-conscious president no longer looked like a winner,” David writes. “As Trump, a consummate marketer, has always known, appearances matter—and right now Trump looks like a loser.”

Below, our writers make sense of three recent Trump defeats (and one ongoing controversy).

There were signs that Trump was furious in Tulsa.

Andrew Ferguson, our staff writer, watched the events unfold on cable television:

Having taken the stage in Tulsa, he skipped the usual impromptu jests and goofs of a man whose highest aspiration is to be the center of attention of an adoring crowd. Instead he plunged straight into his scripted remarks as they unspooled from his teleprompter.

The Supreme Court continues to rule against the administration.