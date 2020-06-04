Police brutality is a decades-long problem, one that predates this administration. But President Trump made it worse, my colleague Adam Serwer argues in a sweeping new piece. He gave the police permission to be brutal.
This administration rolled back Obama-era police reform. In 2017, Jeff Sessions, Trump’s then-attorney general, ended the Justice Department’s oversight of local police departments.
Trump personally holds “few ideological convictions as consistent as his belief in the redemptive power of state violence against religious and ethnic minorities,” Adam argues, recalling the president’s 1989 comments about the Central Park Five—and his continued refusal to acknowledge their innocence—and his travel ban targeting Muslim-majority countries, among other things.
Meanwhile, America already knows how to fix this. “The nation has studied its racism on a loop for decades,” our politics staff writer Adam Harris points out, citing more than a century’s worth of commissions assembled to address it. Calls to study it anew aren’t helpful—the nation “doesn’t need to diagnose the problem again,” he writes.
“Another commission won’t tell us anything we don’t already know.”
Further reading:
A professor of law, a former deputy chief of police, and a criminology professor offer their blueprint for how to actually fix America’s police.
David A. Graham points out a tension in this week’s protests: The use of force by police can’t pacify protests responding to the use of force by police.
Militarization can escalate already-tense situations, Nick Baumann reports.
One question, answered: What does it mean do be a COVID-19 “long-hauler”?
Our science writer Ed Yong explains:
I wrote about COVID-19 long-haulers—the thousands of people who’ve been struggling with months of debilitating symptoms. Most of them haven’t been hospitalized, so their cases technically count as “mild.” But their lives have nonetheless been flattened by rolling waves of symptoms, including weeks of fever, delirium, and crushing fatigue. Many have faced disbelief from friends and medical professionals because they don’t fit the typical profile of the disease. Many have doubted themselves, been gaslit and dismissed, been told that it’s all in their heads. But they are a crucial and overlooked part of the pandemic narrative.
Read Ed’s full investigation into this phenomenon.
View all of our stories related to the coronavirus outbreak. We’re looking to talk with individuals who got sick with COVID-19 and didn’t tell their family about it. To share your experience, please write to us.
What to read if … you just want practical advice:
- Here’s how many people have the coronavirus in your state
What to read if … you’re confused about what’s going on with the stock market:
Derek Thompson takes a look at this very strange economy, offering three reasons for why stocks are rising.
