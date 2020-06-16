Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

DOUG MILLS / THE NEW YORK TIMES / BLOOMBERG / GETTY

The polls aren’t getting better for Donald Trump. As the 2020 election nears, the president’s numbers continue to lag behind those of Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee.

As such, the Trumpian platform is coming under renewed scrutiny. Win or lose, what does the future hold for the president’s ideology? Four of our writers offer their analysis:

It didn’t have to be like this.

Trump stole the economic boom, worsening the outcome for workers. “Trump’s populist rhetoric is a tawdry mask fitted on an economic policy that redistributes income upward even more aggressively than George W. Bush’s did,” Adam Serwer reports from San Antonio, Texas, where he visited a food bank under strain in the fallout from the outbreak.

Win or lose, Trumpism probably isn’t going away.

“The 2024 GOP presidential nominee is highly likely to be an acolyte of the president’s,” our polling expert Ronald Brownstein reports.

In Virginia, Republicans decided the future of their party.