Trump’s role as chief executive is inextricable from his status as an incumbent facing tough reelection prospects. A new uptick in U.S. coronavirus cases raises more questions about his ability to guide the country in this moment.

Below, four writers analyze the state of the coronavirus response, the state of the campaign, and the places where those efforts intersect:

The White House botched its early pandemic response.

If the National Transportation Safety Board investigated it like a plane crash, they’d find that “this was a journey straight into a mountainside, with countless missed opportunities to turn away,” James Fallows, a longtime aviator and Atlantic writer, concludes, having spoken with 30 experts for this piece.

And now Trump bears responsibility for the new rise in U.S. cases.

The recent spike is “his own doing,” David Frum argues, citing the president’s recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, among other missteps.

On the campaign front, he hasn’t laid out a vision for his second term.