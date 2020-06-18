Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

WILFREDO LEE / AP

Juneteenth, as my colleague Vann R. Newkirk II put it, celebrates a “belated liberation.” On June 19, 1865, more than two years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, freedom finally reached the isolated state of Texas.

In the century and a half since, the holiday “has retained that sense of belatedness,” that sense that justice for black Americans remains overdue. As Vann wrote a few years ago:

As the belated emancipation embedded in the holiday foretold generations of black codes, forced labor, racial terror, police brutality, and a century-long regime of Jim Crow, it also imbued the holiday with a sense of a Sisyphean prospect of an abridged liberty, with full citizenship always taunting and tantalizing, but just one more protest down the road.

Just as the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. once accelerated Juneteenth’s national recognition, this year’s celebrations appear broadened in the aftermath of injustice. Following the death of George Floyd, and renewed national conversations about racism and police brutality, several large companies announced they’d be closing in observance of the holiday.