ANDREW HARRER / BLOOMBERG / GETTY

John Bolton’s new book “plumbs the depth of Trump’s depravity,” David A. Graham writes. In it, the former national security adviser reportedly accuses the president of endorsing Chinese concentration camps and putting his own reelection hopes above all.

Bolton’s account, which is set to publish next week, “shows the scale and depth of Trump’s depravity and corruption—even to the point of allegedly encouraging concentration camps for a persecuted minority.”

Why is Bolton speaking out only now?

“A wide variety of options were open to Bolton,” Anne Applebaum, the author of our latest cover story—perhaps not so coincidentally, about how history will judge those complicit with this administration—wrote in reaction to today’s revelations. She pulls no punches:

He could have spoken to Robert Mueller. He could have given evidence in the House. He could have convened Republican Senators—they would have listened to him—to tell them how dangerous the president is. Instead he stayed silent. … All of his life he thought he was pushing America's interests around the world. But when he had the opportunity to do something truly important for America—to torpedo this disastrous presidency—he failed.

Should you read his book?