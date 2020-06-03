Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

CHRISTIE HEMM KLOK

General James Mattis, the former defense secretary, is breaking his silence.

“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try,” Mattis writes in this extraordinary condemnation. “We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort.”

In his statement, Mattis, who resigned in December 2018 to protest the president’s Syria policy, backs the protesters.

“I have watched this week’s unfolding events, angry and appalled,” Mattis writes. “The words ‘Equal Justice Under Law’ are carved in the pediment of the United States Supreme Court. This is precisely what protesters are rightly demanding. It is a wholesome and unifying demand—one that all of us should be able to get behind.”

Read his full statement here.

LISA MAREE WILLIAMS / GETTY / THE ATLANTIC

A guide to reading about the protests

Three reporters and media experts offer their advice.

1. Keep an eye out for reports that employ euphemisms or the passive voice.