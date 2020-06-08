Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

MEL D. COLE / GETTY / THE ATLANTIC

The town square has come roaring back to life.

The anti-racism movement, set off by the death of George Floyd, is enormous in scale. This past Saturday, more than 400 protests took place in America alone, with dozens more overseas. Streets once silenced by the coronavirus outbreak are filled with the cacophony of collective action.

In tandem, the pandemic rages on, with some states reporting their highest numbers yet. “There’s no point in denying the obvious,” Alexis C. Madrigal and Robinson Meyer, who helped build the COVID Tracking Project, write: Protesting raises the risk of transmission. That risk itself is further “complicated by, and intertwined with, the urgent moral stakes.”

Below, our writers contemplate the intersection of these two major news stories:

Police tactics threaten to worsen the spread.

Curfews and arrests are risky. “Limiting the time and space available to protesters—and the rest of the public—puts everyone in more danger,” James Hamblin writes.