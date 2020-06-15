4. Many Americans left big cities because of the pandemic. Was it worth it?

“Fleeing cities is a bigger gamble than many white-collar workers might realize,” Amanda Mull writes. “Those who panic-move could soon find that the future of work and cities is far different from what they expected.”

What to read if … you just want practical advice:

Dear Therapist

Every week, Lori Gottlieb answers questions from readers about their problems, big and small. This week she advises a high-school student whose boyfriend won’t let them have male friends:

He has been in a few relationships before and has been cheated on every time. This has really damaged him, and he gets very anxious that I will want to be with someone else or will stop loving him one day. … He also gets very upset and threatens to leave any time I mention any boy I am acquainted with, and he worries about what will happen when I go to college soon. I have tried assuring him that I am never going to leave him, because I love him, but this doesn’t help at all.

Read the rest, and Lori’s response. Write to her anytime at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com .

