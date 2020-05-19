Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

NIH / SHUTTERSTOCK / PAUL SPELLA / THE ATLANTIC

Yesterday marked a turning point in the president’s relationship with misinformation. Trump said he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a medication that’s been touted by conservative media outlets as a treatment for COVID-19, even though his own FDA warns against its use for that purpose outside of hospital settings or clinical trials.

While it’s not news that the president is amplifying misinformation about the outbreak—we’ve been tracking lies and untruths from him here—the admission that he is ingesting a drug based on it points to bigger questions about the president’s media diet and how his immersion in such conversations is influencing his response to the outbreak.

Our writers look to the bigger picture:

The episode is emblematic of Trump’s pandemic leadership.

David A. Graham, a chronicler of all things Trump, pulls no punches: “Trump’s announcement that he’s taking hydroxychloroquine echoes his handling of the pandemic: poisoning the entire body politic with chaos, misinformation, and distrust.”