Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

It’s nearly Memorial Day. To commemorate, we’re revisiting a poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. Then: This holiday tends to be a day spent in contemplation, in the great outdoors. If you’re unable to take on such adventures today, bask in the work of John Muir and read about the journeys of yesteryear, with four selections from our archives.

A Poem for Memorial Day

Decoration Day

By Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Sleep, comrades, sleep and rest

On this Field of Grounded Arms,

Where foes no more molest,

Nor sentry’s shot alarms!

***

Ye have slept on the ground before,

And started to your feet

At the cannon’s sudden roar,

Or the drum’s redoubling beat.

***

But in this camp of Death

No sound your slumber breaks;

Here is no fevered breath,

No wound that bleeds and aches.

***

All is repose and peace,

Untrampled lies the sod;

The shouts of battle cease,

It is the Truce of God!

***

Rest, comrades, rest and sleep!

The thoughts of men shall be

As sentinels to keep

Your rest from danger free.