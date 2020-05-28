Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

ARSH RAZIUDDIN / THE ATLANTIC

The Death of George Floyd

The killing of a black man at the hands of the police in Minneapolis has stirred outrage. Earlier this month, my colleague Adam Serwer outlined the bitter terms of America’s racial contract, “a codicil rendered in invisible ink, one stating that the rules as written do not apply to nonwhite people in the same way.” We asked him about George Floyd:

I wrote a few weeks ago that “video evidence of unjustified shootings of black people is so jarring in part because it exposes the terms of the racial contract so vividly.” George Floyd was not shot, but he was killed on video by Minneapolis police while both Floyd and bystanders pleaded for help. The officers arresting him did nothing to save him. That indifference to Floyd's life is a clause in the racial contract, in that the officers themselves did not see Floyd's life as one they were bound to serve and protect, and did not expect to be punished for failing to do so.

Adam’s piece is worth revisiting—do so here.

GETTY / THE ATLANTIC

The Latest on the Coronavirus

Summer 2020 is shaping up to be a season of risk assessment.

In the spring, the directive was clear: Stay home, to allow doctors and scientists the time to play catch-up.

Going forward, the calculus is more complicated. While staying home is still the safest option, we’ll need to build structures that allow for relief from quarantine fatigue.

“Thinking about safety as binary isn’t going to cut it anymore,” Amanda Mull explains. “The key to responsibly reopening your life is understanding what makes you and those around you more or less safe at any given moment.”