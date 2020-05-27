Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

NISRINE LA

“That was one hell of a dress rehearsal.”

That’s the reaction of our space reporter Marina Koren, upon hearing the news that today’s historic SpaceX launch would be postponed—just 17 minutes prior to lift off—because of the weather.

Such delays aren’t uncommon at Florida’s Cape Canaveral. Today’s conditions thwarted Elon Musk’s bid to send astronauts into space on a private spacecraft—but not for good.

On Saturday, the team will get a second shot, and the astronauts will need to go through the stressful launch pageantry anew, Marina reports:

Today, in live footage from Cape Canaveral, I watched Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, in their spacesuits and helmets, climb into the car that would take them to the launchpad. Their wives and young sons came up to the dark windows and pressed their hands against the glass. As the clock ticked down, I felt my adrenaline surging with every passing minute, and I was on my couch, not a rocket. I can’t imagine how intense this experience must have been for the astronauts. Everyone was ready to go today, but from the moment the astronauts woke up, the people preparing to launch them to space knew the weather gods would make the final decision for them. All that buildup, and then they had to climb out and come back down. And now they have to do this all over again.

Until then, here’s what to keep in mind about this mission: