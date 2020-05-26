Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

This pandemic is flattening time. Let’s take stock of the present moment: Here are three recent developments worth watching as we enter the final days of May.

1. America is mourning the loss of nearly 100,000 people to COVID-19.

The United States is predicted to hit that grim milestone early this week.

Meghan O’Rourke, the author of a book about grief, reflects on the scale of this catastrophe:

“One hundred thousand people is nearly the population of the city I now live in; it is a neighborhood’s worth of people in Brooklyn, my longtime home; it is perhaps 10 times the total number of people most of us will cross paths with in our entire lives.”

2. President Donald Trump unveiled a new campaign slogan. It’s a tacit admission that things aren’t going very well.

Exit “Keep America Great.” Enter “Transition to Greatness.”

The new motto is, our staff writer David A. Graham argues, “a corporate-style euphemism that tries to spin a collapse as a success, replacing the ambition of 2016 with the wan incrementalism of 2020.”