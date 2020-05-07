Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

MICHAEL NAGLE / REDUX

America is reopening, despite polling suggesting that the public is astonishingly united against it. According to one report, more than half of states have eased their public-health restrictions, with more soon to follow.

Responsibility, now more than ever, lies with the individual. “The theme of the next chapter of the pandemic,” my colleague Joe Pinsker writes, “is choice.” You’ll be allowed to go places, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you should. Americans now have to consider the risks to themselves and others, and make choices accordingly.

To help you with this weighty calculus, Joe talked to experts and put together this satisfying guide to the dos and don’ts of reopening. Here’s a preview of what it covers—be sure to read the full thing for additional context:

Should I still stay six feet away from other people?

Yes. As one expert put it: “Reopening does not mean we all get to be close together again, as hard as that is.”

Can I visit friends and family, and can I give them a hug?