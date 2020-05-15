Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Step two: Pick something to read from the list below, find the coziest place to consume it, and gulp down a tiny bit of relief.

JOY YAMUSANGIE

Books to Read in Quarantine

Our Culture team put together a list of 20 books to read during this season of social distancing.

Here’s an abbreviated tour of five of their suggestions:

IF YOU WANT TO GET LOST IN A PLACE

WILDERNESS ESSAYS, BY JOHN MUIR

Muir had the eye of a scientist and the wonder of an enthusiast; in his observations, run-on sentences spill forth in adjectival ecstasies (“the vast forests feeding on the drenching sunbeams, every cell in a whirl of enjoyment”), nature transforms from a place into a character, and the whole tumult resolves in giddy benedictions.

— Megan Garber

IF YOU’RE LOOKING FOR A PAGE-TURNER

CATHERINE HOUSE, BY ELISABETH THOMAS

Elisabeth Thomas’s debut novel weaves a thrilling, compact story that builds dread slowly. It can feel claustrophobic at times, as though the narrator, a rebellious student named Ines, is trying to crawl her way out through its pages.

— Hannah Giorgis