Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.
When will things go back to normal?
Ed Yong, our science reporter who wrote “How the Pandemic Will End,” is back, taking a closer look at that question. Here are just three takeaways from his analysis:
1. This virus isn’t going away anytime soon.
“The pandemic is not a hurricane or a wildfire,” Ed writes. “The SARS-CoV-2 virus will linger through the year and across the world.”
2. Even when the U.S. reopens, the fight won’t be over.
Hospitals will face new challenges and may be forced to reckon with future waves. America will need to stay vigilant and avoid falling into a panic-then-neglect cycle.
3. Steel yourself psychologically.
Vice Admiral James Stockdale was held as a prisoner of war during Vietnam. To survive the experience, Stockdale said he relied on a mix of hope (“the need for absolute, unwavering faith that you can prevail” ) and realism (“the discipline to begin by confronting the brutal facts, whatever they are”). The same strategy can be applied to this pandemic.
“The enemy isn’t going anywhere,” Ed reminds Americans. “To forget it would be to beget further horror.”
Read Ed’s entire piece for an in-depth look at what this summer holds.
One question, answered: Can pets spread the coronavirus to people?
There’s no evidence of that. But before you rush off to take Fido to get a trim, consider this: Several dog groomers told Olga Khazan that they fear for their safety. “If you’re actually doing what you’re supposed to be doing at home, you don’t need a dog groomer,” said one Petco groomer in New York State, who asked to remain anonymous because she feared losing her job.
What to read if … you just want practical advice:
Tonight’s Atlantic-approved quarantine activity:
Did seeing the dog picture above make you warm, fuzzy, and slightly jealous of those with canine companions? Our deputy editor Gillian B. White got a pandemic puppy, and so can you.
View all of our stories related to the coronavirus outbreak here. Let us know if you have specific questions about the virus—or if you have a personal experience you’d like to share with us.
Sign yourself up for The Daily here
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.