CHLOE SCHEFFE

Your home is your life now. Of course, any shelter is a blessing, but many American residences weren’t designed to be lived in 24/7. You may be starting to feel that architectural strain.

Hopefully by now you have answers to your most serious quarantine questions. Today, we address a set of second-order concerns, looking at the stressors that arise from being cooped up for long periods.

Here’s how to keep your little corner of the world humming along:

Remember that negativity is a relationship killer, in or out of quarantine. Sharing tight quarters with a loved one? Cut your partner the same emotional slack you’d cut yourself.

It’s okay to miss your old life. “Call it newstalgia, call it temporary nostalgia, call it whatever you want. It’s good for you, so go ahead and soak in it a little.”

Routines can keep you sane. The self-imposed schedules of famous writers offer some inspiration.

So can old-fashioned crafts, like crochet and knitting. Amateur artists are “making something lasting out of solitude.”