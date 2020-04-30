Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Mary Evans / Ronald Grant / Everett Collection

The 1993 comedy Groundhog Day is an obvious echo of this moment: man lives the same day over and over, time becoming meaningless.

Turns out, it’s actually a bit of a horror film. But, as our culture writer Megan Garber points out, mundanity isn’t the central torment—uncertainty is: When, oh when, will it all be over?

If you’re living your own personal February 2 again and again, here’s a bit of advice for staying centered:

Remember that the uncertainty isn’t all in your head. There really is a lot we don’t know about the virus and the crisis it has created.

Avoid a mental error that makes the not-knowing even worse. Many of us mistake uncertainty for risk, bingeing on information to try to ward off the threat. Instead, our happiness columnist Arthur C. Brooks advises, start accepting what you don’t know (and ration your news intake).

Shelve the “How are you?” during your Zoom calls. “Everyone’s doing badly,” our family writer Ashley Fetters points out. “We need better questions to ask.”