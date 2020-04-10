Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

This pandemic is helping the world rediscover the joys of communal listening. In that spirit, welcome to The Atlantic’s virtual quarantine concert. Tonight, we’ve got three acts:

Our headliner is Dave Grohl, the Foo Fighters front man, Nirvana alum, and your new personal DJ. Dave picks out a song for every stage of social-distancing life.

Next, enjoy some Atlantic staff picks: 14 writers and editors from around our newsroom each offer you one comfort song.

And last but never least, we’ve got a pandemic playlist curated by you—our readers.

We hope you’ll follow along at home. All three playlists can be found on our Spotify.

MARK SELIGER / TRUNK ARCHIVE

Dave Grohl’s Pandemic Playlist

Follow along on Spotify here.

“Hi, I’m Dave Grohl,” says Dave Grohl, of Foo Fighters and Nirvana fame. “Welcome to quarantine!” Here are Dave’s picks for every phase of social-distancing life:

STAGE 1: PREPARATION

You’ve stockpiled enough pasta to feed an entire Olive Garden for a month, you’ve cataloged your toilet-paper rolls down to the individual sheet (who uses only one?), and you’ve upgraded to liquor bottles with handles on them. You’ve got this! Put on “Let’s Go,” by the Cars, and get into it, folks. You’re going to be here a while.

STAGE 2: NESTING

Bust out the vacuum and the antibacterial wipes, water your wilting ferns, and finally experiment with a little feng shui! Why the heck not? Home is where the heart is, no? Release your inner Marie Kondo to “Our House,” by Madness!

STAGE 3: PRODUCTIVITY

You’ve finally realized that painting isn’t your thing, yoga’s a bore, and you’re a terrible juggler. Why not learn to cook? Catch up on some reading? Alphabetize your vintage-laser-disc collection? All the while skipping to “Ahmad’s Waltz,” by Ahmad Jamal!

STAGE 4: VIRTUAL CONNECTION

You’ve now been reduced to having online cocktails every night with your friends, like a special episode of The Brady Bunch, if The Brady Bunch were set in hell. Not exactly a major rager at the corner dive bar, but you gotta do what you gotta do! Blow off a little steam with “Drunk Girls,” by LCD Soundsystem.

STAGE 5: ONLINE LEARNING

Is your house turning into Welcome Back, Kotter on Zoom? At least my kids have a high-school dropout for a father. They’d never risk their college careers by asking me for help. Slam the laptop shut, and crank “School’s Out,” by Alice Cooper.

Find the final five stages on our site.

Christopher Furlong / Getty

14 Staff Picks From Around the Newsroom

Follow along on Spotify here.