Consider the past few weeks just the first iteration of our new, strange social lives. In the coming months, we’ll work out the bugs and find ways to create joy and community, together.

Below, some observations from this period of social experimentation:

People are already developing new white lies to sign off of videochats. “This new, locked-down era calls for more creativity in coming up with a good reason to say bye,” Joe Pinsker, our staff writer who covers family, observes.

Exes are using the pandemic as an excuse to slide back into your DMs. “Some seem to be fighting off boredom, loneliness, or a growing awareness of their own mortality,” Ashley reports. “Others seem to be coming from a place of genuine care.”

The class of 2020 tried to replicate prom on the web. It was sad but sweet, our technology writer Kaitlyn Tiffany reports.

One question, answered: Do I really need to wear a mask whenever I’m around people?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans wear masks outside the home primarily to protect the community, not themselves. A simple cotton mask might not stop much from coming in, but it can stop up to 99 percent of particles from exiting into the air.

Countries that have universally committed to wearing masks have seen clear drops in their infection numbers. In the United States, wearing masks for the public good could effectively halt the virus: Models suggest that if just 80 percent of the population protects those around them, the rate at which the coronavirus spreads could plummet to a stop.

What to read if … you just want practical advice:

Tonight’s Atlantic-approved quarantine activity:

Feel like you’ve exhausted your binge-watching list and mastered your cooking goals? Try getting a free Ivy League education (kind of). Harvard is offering some humanities courses at no cost—perfect for the “casual, curious dilettante,” as our critic puts it. They require a time commitment of only a few hours a week, and may get you started on a new passion for classical music or history.

