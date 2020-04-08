Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Jonas Bendiksen / Magnum

Parents: It’s okay.

It’s okay if this crisis is throwing off your parenting style.

Crises tend to do that. Mary Katharine Ham, a writer and CNN commentator, knows firsthand: She lost her spouse, and her identity as a parent, in 2015, while pregnant with their second child.

“The good news is that the parent you are today is not the parent you have to be tomorrow,” she advises. “Your parenting identity is not nearly as intransigent as your pantsless, potty-training toddler.”

It’s also okay to take breaks and care for yourself.

Actually, it’s not just okay; it’s crucial: “Amid all the concern about their children’s emotional health,” our Dear Therapist columnist, Lori Gottlieb, notes, “parents tend to forget that the most important thing they can do is take care of their own emotional health.”

LIBRARY OF CONGRESS / SHUTTERSTOCK / KLARA AUERBACH / THE ATLANTIC

Three tips for talking to your kids about the outbreak:

1. Explain what’s happening using kid-friendly language. “Ask your child to imagine that everyone in your family got the flu. If everyone felt sick at the same time, you could not care for one another. But if you took turns getting sick, someone could always be healthy enough to help,” Andrea Delbanco, the editor in chief of Time for Kids, told my colleague Ashley Fetters.