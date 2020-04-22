Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Daniel Lombroso / The Atlantic

This virus transforms the normal into the nightmarish. Grocery stores, once symbols of mundanity, now evoke fear. And that fear is especially real for the essential workers running them: At least 41 have already died of COVID-19.

Today’s newsletter is a two-parter. First, we’ll hear from workers themselves. Then, we’ll cover some basic food-shopping tips that you can implement to help protect them—and yourself.

What it’s like to work at a grocery store right now

“I won’t get paid if I don’t work, so I have to work. I have to put my health at risk every day out of necessity.”

— Billy Yulfo (pictured above), an assistant manager at Zabar’s, a gourmet grocery store in New York City, and the subject of this short documentary

“I fear that many of my co-workers are so high on recognition and glorification, they can’t see the real danger they’re in.”

— Karleigh Frisbie Brogan, who works at a Trader Joe’s in Portland, in her Atlantic piece, “Calling Me a Hero Only Makes You Feel Better”

JOHN DOMINIS / GETTY

How to grocery shop during an outbreak