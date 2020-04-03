If you feel you’re losing your ability to focus on a long book while confined indoors and surrounded by digital screens (as staying up to date on a global pandemic seems to command), try turning to poetry to nurse your shrinking attention span back to life.
Emily Dickinson’s many short but perceptive poems showcase her unique view of the physical world, distilling its details into spiritual themes and universally acknowledged truths. Yrsa Daley-Ward’s debut poetry collection, titled bone, conveys the difficulty and tenderness of reflecting on one’s own, sometimes painful relationships with others.
The former U.S. poet laureate Billy Collins favors the subjectivity of poetry, which allows him to shapeshift reality and create imaginative escapes. Lewis Carroll’s “Jabberwocky” leans in on the flexibility of language, unraveling the past usage of words and phrases to create a resonant story from apparent nonsense. W.S. Merwin’s poems never quite reach a clean resolution, reveling instead in the journey from stanza to stanza.
The poet of premature endings
“Sometimes, the sense of loss Merwin writes of doesn’t come from death, but simply from standing still in a moving world.”
📚 “A Door,” by W.S. Merwin
📚 “Words From a Totem Animal,” by W.S. Merwin
📚 “Fly,” by W.S. Merwin
📚 “Chord,” by W.S. Merwin
📚 “In the Winter of My Thirty-Eighth Year,” by W.S. Merwin
Yrsa Daley-Ward’s powerful, poetic distillations
“[Yrsa Daley-Ward] creates aching and touchable work that illuminates life’s interior emotional movements with nuance and long-lingering imagery. ”
📚 bone, by Yrsa Daley-Ward
‘A force destined to endure in American letters’
“[Emily Dickinson’s] work is essentially lyric; it lacks the slow, retreating harmonies of epic measures, it does not seek to present leisurely details of any sort; its purpose is to objectify the swiftly-passing moments and to give them poignant expression.”
📚 “Cocoon,” by Emily Dickinson
📚 “Let Down the Bars, O Death!,” by Emily Dickinson
📚 “A Route of Evanescence,” by Emily Dickinson
📚 “Parting,” by Emily Dickinson
The joy of the memorized poem
“[Billy Collins is] accessible but enigmatic, lyric but unadorned, continually searching for the strange inside the ordinary.”
📚 Aimless Love, by Billy Collins
📚 The Art of Drowning, by Billy Collins
📚 Horoscopes for the Dead, by Billy Collins
📚 “The Lake Isle of Innisfree,” by William Butler Yeats
How writers can find meaning in nonsense
“[Lewis] Carroll’s poem famously relies on a strange, idiosyncratic language—but, [Jesse] Ball argues, it’s far from meaningless.”
📚 “Jabberwocky,” by Lewis Carroll
