Our Culture team is also here to help. I asked eight writers and editors to select a show or film worthy of your attention during these fraught times. You’ll find their selections below.

None of them are about pandemics.

Megan Garber, staff writer



Love Is Blind

Available on: Netflix

When I need a break from my news-bingeing, I turn to Love Is Blind, the Netflix reality show in which singles date (and fall in love! and get engaged!) while isolated in “pods,” unseen to each other. LIB is a terrible show on numerous levels—if you haven’t already, read Hannah’s piece on its contradictions—but it’s also, like so many terrible shows tend to be, addictive. And in a time when people are essentially isolated in their own pods, its premise—that some of the most meaningful human interactions transcend the physical—can feel almost profound. Almost.

Mood: Chaotic escapism

Spencer Kornhaber, staff writer



Sunset Boulevard

Available on: Amazon Prime

Dwell not on whether Norma Desmond, the psychopathic shut-in of Billy Wilder’s 1950 satirical masterpiece, might represent a cautionary tale about what happens after too long in quarantine. Just savor how rare it is for a bona fide classic to be freely available to stream and cracklingly enjoyable even to viewers with TikTok-addled attention spans. Trump recently praised the film when carping about Parasite’s Oscar win, so a night spent in non-xenophobic appreciation for Sunset Boulevard counts as an act of political reclamation too.

Mood: Nostalgic fun

Sophie Gilbert, staff writer



Broadchurch

Available on: Netflix

To slightly paraphrase Benjamin Franklin, three things are certain in life: death, taxes, and the utter superiority of the British crime procedural. I came to Broadchurch embarrassingly late, given how long it’s been streamable on Netflix and how devoted its fans are, but found in it everything a TV show should have. Dour, twisty murder mystery? Check. Spectacular scenes of the Jurassic Coast? Yup. Olivia Colman? You got it. There’s even an early Phoebe Waller-Bridge appearance in Season 2, not to mention David Tennant slurring whole new syllables into the word “Miller.”

Mood: Glum pastoral (with cups of tea)



Rosa Inocencio Smith, assistant editor



Bones

Available on: Prime Video and Hulu

For a show about a forensic scientist tasked with solving ever-grislier murders, Bones is strangely comforting. Part of that comes from the tried-and-true procedural format and the goofy workplace comedy mixed in with dark humor and drama. More important, though, is the rock-solid competence of the lead characters (played by Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz) and the deep empathy of their relationship and their work. Most plotlines come to justice within 45 minutes, but the slow-burning romance is well worth binge-watching—and with 12 seasons to stream, you won’t run out of episodes.