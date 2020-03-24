Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

WIN MCNAMEE / MARK WILSON / GETTY / KATIE MARTIN / THE ATLANTIC

The president wants to reopen America by Easter, April 12. His allies aren’t so sure about that.

“The biggest political risk any president takes is deviating from sound advice,” Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told my colleague Peter Nicholas. “The economy can recover. Once a person is dead, that’s it.”

Inside the White House, the president’s preference is obvious, Peter reports: He wants people to get back to work quickly. This places him at odds with members of the medical community, state and local officials, and even some of his strongest Republican allies.

Trump is struggling to manage this crisis—one that plays to his worst instincts, as Peter first argued over a month ago and continues to observe. Here are four Trumpian tendencies, as noted by my colleagues, that muddy his effectiveness as a leader during this moment:

1. A distrust of science and experts

The president continues to mislead the public about the nature of this virus and, at times, minimize its potential to kill. We’ve created a compendium of his dishonesty, which we’ll continue to update in the coming days.